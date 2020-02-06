Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the non-breathable films market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global non-breathable films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, due to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



Non-breathable film is a flexible film that provides a barrier to air, moisture, and water vapour. Non-breathable films are used as a physical medium to restrict the passage of molecules. These films prevent the migration of oxygen, aroma, gas, oil, and moisture in and out of the packaging. Non-breathable films have monolayer or multi-layered structures to achieve superior barrier, and are characterized on the basis of oxygen transmission rate and water vapour transmission rate. The non-breathability offered by non-breathable films is paving the way for packaging manufacturers to provide enhanced shelf-life packaging solutions.



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds nearly one-third of the total market value share of the global non-breathable films market, and is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The non-breathable films market in China is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, due to the larger consumer base in the country, and the presence of a pool of manufacturers and suppliers in the country. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand 1.4x of its current value by the end of 2023. Germany, Italy, and the U.K. markets are expected to generate a cumulative incremental opportunity of ~US$ 1.8 Bn by 2029. The global non-breathable films market is projected to have an overall positive outlook over the forecast period.



In the global market report for non-breathable films, the competition landscape is discussed extensively. Key players profiled in the non-breathable films market report are Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Berry Global, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., POLIFILM GmbH, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., RKW Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Fatra A.S., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and GCR Group.



As per TMR's analysis, Uflex Ltd., Amcor Limited, and Sealed Air Corporation are recognized as leading players operating in the global non-breathable films market. Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., and Berry Global Inc., cumulatively hold ~6% market share in the non-breathable films market. However, the non-breathable films market is found to be fragmented, with the presence of numerous unorganized and regional market players. These players are expected to translate regional market dynamics by offering non-breathable films at competitive prices.