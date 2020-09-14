New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market - Forecast to 2027



The Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market Research Report offers an in-depth analysis of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System industry and the economic scenario for business management that offers development and profitability for the key players in the market. The report on the Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market covers the latest impact of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every aspect of life and has drastically altered the market dynamics. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly changing market dynamics along with the initial and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market. Moreover, the report offers crucial insights into the current and future growth aspects of the market.



The global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.1% from USD 860.5 million in 2019 to USD 1350.2 million in 2027



The study offers a comprehensive overview of the technologies, volume size, raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the market with a dedicated section for the profiling of key companies. The report also offers trends and patterns that are projected to influence the growth of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The report further explores the key companies and their product portfolios to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape. Along with the profiles, the sections also offer insights into their market size, market share, global position, financial standing, business overview, and strategic initiatives, such as product developments, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations, among others, undertaken by companies.



The report covers the profiling of the following key companies:



Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Micro Epsilon, CHINO Corporation, Fluke Corporation, OMEGA Engineering Inc., AMETEK Land, DIAS Infratech GmbH, PCE Instruments, Dwyer Instruments, TE Connectivity.



Furthermore, the report offers insights into the segmentation of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System industry based on product types, applications, end-user, technology, and key regions. The study also assesses the market segment expected to show significant growth in the coming years.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Sensors

Displays

Connectors

Processors

Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Portable

Fixed mount



Instrumentation type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Broadband Radiation Thermometer

Narrow band Radiation Thermometer

Ratio Radiation Thermometer

Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometer



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Body Temperature Measurement

Object/Asset Temperature Measurement

Room Temperature Measurement

Liquid Temperature Measurement

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Metals & Mining

Building & Construction

Energy & Power

Petrochemical

Chemical

Others



Regional Analysis of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market includes:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market Report:



The report encompasses Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System industry

Furthermore, the report offers a sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System industry.



The report considers the following years for estimation of the market size:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2027



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



