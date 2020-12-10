New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market to Reach USD 1350.2 Million By 2027



The global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market is forecast to reach USD 1350.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The implementation of technologies such as IoT and developments in electronics helps to achieve higher precision and make tools more powerful. The non-contact temperature measurement market has seen two major trends emerge recently. The lenses and detectors are the costliest components of an infrared thermometer. For these two important elements, new lens materials, innovations, and mass development of infra-red detectors has been undertaken. The increased demand for industrial infra-red thermometers has resulted in higher production performance and lower prices for the manufacturers of infra-red thermometers. These tools are constantly being developed because of growing user demands and rivalry among manufacturers, and electronic design is a field that has seen the most improvement recently.



In addition, these are often used in industrial applications such as quality control, servicing, and others. In the manufacturing sector, infrared non-contact temperature sensors are strongly favoured. However, to broaden the reach of the applications that can be handled, the technology has become more sophisticated. Market players are likely to implement intelligent technologies that enable the thermometer to be connected via Bluetooth to external mobile application. These detectors can be more effectively matched to particular applications with selective filtering capabilities, enhancing measurement accuracy. In emerging economies such as India, China and other countries, development can also be due to developments in technology and infrastructure, urbanization, economic growth and higher living standards.



There is a greater need for non-contact body temperature monitoring systems due to the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease. During the forecast period, the rising availability of advanced product offerings would propel market demand. This will lead to increased sales and high vendor performance, driving the growth of the demand for the non-contact temperature measurement system over the forecast period.



The North America non-contact temperature measurement system market is anticipated to dominate the in the global landscape. The major driving factors for the growth of this market are high adoption rate new technology. Furthermore, some countries have taken different paths to industrialization such as new technology, to indicate fever levels.



The COVID-19 Impact on Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market:

During the forecast period, the global outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to have a positive effect on the growth of the demand for non-contact temperature measurement system products. One of the very first and most frequent symptoms of COVID-19 is high fever and instruments for non-contact temperature measurement provide crucial information on the heating state of the system. Therefore, with the growing number of positive COVID-19 events, demand for various types of temperature instruments is expected to increase in the near future. A rush caused by coronavirus causes manufacturers of these devices to beef up supply chains and re-examine their product lineups to meet the growing demand from end-users. Partly from factories and health-care businesses, the first wave of urgency arrived. During the forecast period, continuous product innovation in this sector is expected to have a positive effect on market development.



In addition, manufacturers from all over the world are selling goods with enhanced features to maintain current customers and attract new customers. The digital display on the thermometer, for example, is wide and comfortable to read and more convenient. In order to curb the pandemic, the installation of such resources in commercial establishments would play a crucial role. Additionally, various guidelines were set by government authorities to ensure the safety of the patient and the healthcare practitioner.



Key participants in non-contact temperature measurement system market include:

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Micro Epsilon

CHINO Corporation

Fluke Corporation

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

AMETEK Land

DIAS Infratech GmbH

PCE Instruments

Dwyer Instruments

TE Connectivity

Others



Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market: Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global non-contact temperature measurement system market on the basis of component, product, instrumentation type, application, end use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Displays

Connectors

Processors

Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed mount



Instrumentation type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Broadband Radiation Thermometer

Narrow band Radiation Thermometer

Ratio Radiation Thermometer

Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometer



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Body Temperature Measurement

Object/Asset Temperature Measurement

Room Temperature Measurement

Liquid Temperature Measurement

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Metals & Mining

Building & Construction

Energy & Power

Petrochemical

Chemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K

France

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



