New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market is forecast to reach USD 1350.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advent of technologies such as IoT and advancements in electronics helps in achieving higher accuracy and making instruments more efficient. Recently, the IR sensor market has seen two significant trends emerge. The most expensive parts of an infrared thermometer are the lenses and detectors. New lens materials, technologies, and mass production of IR detectors for consumer products have lower prices for these two essential components. With the increased demand for industrial IR-thermometers, the high volume production of standard sensors has resulted in greater manufacturing efficiency for the IR thermometer manufacturers. Due to the increasing expectations of users, and competition among manufacturers, these instruments are continually being improved, and electronic design is an area that has seen the most advances recently.



Furthermore, these are used mostly in industrial applications such as quality control, maintenance, and others. Infrared non-contact temperature sensors are highly preferred in the manufacturing industry. The Raytek range of portable units cover temperatures from -50 to 3000°C. Fixed units from Raytek and Ircon are well known, and the scanners from both companies can be supplied as complete application packages with software to suit many industrial applications. Continual innovation and new products like the Endurance series, designed in conjunction between Raytek and Ircon. However, the technology has become more sophisticated to widen the scope of the applications that can be handled. The market players are likely to introduce smart technologies that allow the thermometer to be connected to an external mobile application via Bluetooth. Selective filtering capabilities, these detectors can more efficiently be matched to specific applications, improving measurement performance. The growth can also be attributed to the improvements in technology and infrastructure, urbanization, economic growth, and higher living standards in emerging economies such as India, China, and other countries. Due to the spread of pandemic COVID-19 disease, there exists a higher demand for Non-contact body temperature monitoring devices. Another product The Nous scanner, once installed at the entrance or outside the door, uses an IR thermal sensor to detect the body temperature of a person. The increasing availability of such advanced product offerings will propel the market demand during the forecast period. This will lead to increased sales and high production of vendors, which will drive the growth of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern for the patient dealing with it. However, the global epidemic of COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System devices market during the forecast period. Non-contact temperature measurement instruments provide essential information on the machine's heating condition. High fever is one of the very first and most common symptoms of COVID-19. Temperature readings of the individual must be frequently monitored to formulate a treatment plan specific to the patient's condition. Thus, with the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19, the demand for different types of temperature instruments are expected to increase in the near future. A coronavirus-triggered rush is causing devices manufacturers to beef up supply chains and re-examine their product lineups to meet the increasing demand coming from end-use businesses, including automotive, and others. The first wave of urgency came in part from factories and health-care companies. Continuous product innovation in this field is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, vendors from all over the world are offering products with improved features to retain existing consumers and attract prospective consumers. For instance, the digital display on the thermometer is large and comfortable to read and more convenient. Furthermore, iProven DMT-316 by iProvèn can be used on the forehead and ears. The installation of such instruments at the commercial establishments will play a crucial role in curbing pandemic. Furthermore, government authorities had laid down several guidelines to ensure the safety of the patient and the healthcare professional. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. With a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3350



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The North America Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System market is anticipated to dominate the in the global market. The major driving factors for the growth of this market are high adoption rate new technology. Furthermore, some countries have taken different paths to industrialization such as new technology, to indicate fever levels.



The fixed mount segment is expected to have the largest market share among the other segments. This is attributed to the fact that fixed mount non-contact temperature products are highly preferred in the end use industry. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China are expected to impact the market positively in the forecast period.



Increasingly refined software enables user to potentially determine the areas in interest such as potentially overheating machinery and items on conveyor belts. Furthermore, there are several factors such as fast temperature readings that determine accurate measurement are contributing to the market significantly.



The Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System by application includes fiber optic radiation thermometer as one of the prospects which are expected to fuel the market growth. The features of the system helps industrialist in taking optimal decision and monitor safety and productivity and reduce the overall downtime which will boost the growth of non-contact temperature measurement instrument in the fore coming years.



Healthcare segment is expected to grow significantly for the non-contact temperature measurement system market during the forecast period. Is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature monitoring has become a crucial component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby owing to substantial market share in the near future.



Key participants include Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Micro Epsilon, CHINO Corporation, Fluke Corporation, OMEGA Engineering Inc., AMETEK Land, DIAS Infratech GmbH, PCE Instruments, Dwyer Instruments, and TE Connectivity among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global non-contact temperature measurement system market on the basis of component, product, instrumentation type, application, end use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Displays

Connectors

Processors

Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed mount



Instrumentation type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Broadband Radiation Thermometer

Narrow band Radiation Thermometer

Ratio Radiation Thermometer

Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometer



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Body Temperature Measurement

Object/Asset Temperature Measurement

Room Temperature Measurement

Liquid Temperature Measurement

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Metals & Mining

Building & Construction

Energy & Power

Petrochemical

Chemical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

K

France

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3350



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement System Market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Non Contact Temperature Measurement System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non Contact Temperature Measurement System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in demand from end use industries

4.2.2.2. Broadening in the utility of fixed mount product

4.2.2.3. Boost in demand due to COVID 19 pendamic

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in the temperature measurement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Non Contact Temperature Measurement System Market By End-user Insights & Trends



Continued…..