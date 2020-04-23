Non-Dairy Ice Cream Market Is Predicted to Grow Exponentially by 2026; Unilever, General Mills, Danone, Booja Booja, Tofutti Brands, Inc., Happy Cow Limited, Bliss Unlimi

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Shifting consumer preference towards the vegan diet is expected to propel non-dairy ice cream market. Growing lactose intolerance population resulted in an improved demand for plant-based food products. Approximately over 50 million U.S. population is affected by gastrointestinal malabsorption owing to the inability of the digestive system to breaks down lactose compound.



Fluctuating trends towards healthy lifestyle owing to increasing awareness across North America and Europe instigating sales growth. Factors such as low calories content and high protein benefits propelling dairy-free products demand. Increasing daily milk allergies are mainly stimulating rapid commercialization of plant-based milk products strongly supporting industry share.



Coconut milk segment is projected to witness more than 14% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Improved usage of coconut milk owing to cost-effective benefits are fostering product landscape. It provides similar properties as compared to dairy milk especially the presence of fats components stimulating industrial usage. Coconut milk is highly compatible with several flavors that enhances textures are key benefits are propelling non-dairy ice cream market share.



Top Key Players :



1. Unilever

2. General Mills

3. Danone

4. BoojaBooja

5. Tofutti Brands, Inc.

6. Happy Cow Limited

7. Bliss Unlimited, LLC

8. Eden Creamery LLC.

9. Over The Moo

10. Swedish Glace

11. Dream

12. NadaMoo

13. Van Leeuwen

14. Trader Joes



Manufacturers are anticipated to enhanced nutritional value and product quality by usage of fruits, nuts, peanut butter and beans with add on flavors. Vegan milk such as coconut milk, soy milk, and almond milk are extensively used as raw material in the manufacturing of non-diary ice cream. Effective health benefits owing to the presence of nutritional elements in the products will boost market share during the forecast period.

Vanilla segment captured over 23% market share in 2017. Rising demand for vanilla flavor owing to its pleasant taste in conventional and non-diary ice-creams are propelling industry share. Premium segment widely uses flavors including vanilla & hazelnut chocolate flavors, bourbon vanilla extract in the products. Non-dairy ice-cream products have captured strong attention from young generation due to the availability of numerous fruitful flavor options stimulating market penetration.



Europe non-dairy ice cream market is expected to witness CAGR at over 14% from 2018 to 2024. Higher vegan products demand owing to rising health consciousness and growing vegan population are primary factors driving the regional industry growth.



Asia Pacific market accounted for more than USD 150 million revenue in 2017. Improved demand for vegan products owing to growing awareness among the huge population supporting sales growth across the region. Strong presence of manufacturing companies catering lactose intolerant consumers mainly boosting market expansion in emerging countries. Increasing population across China, India, Japan, and Australia stimulating non-dairy ice cream industry growth.



Non-dairy ice cream market is highly competitive in nature owing to the large presence of manufacturing companies in the market. Key industry players are Bliss Unlimited LLC, Unilever. Danone, General Mills, BoojaBooja, NadaMoo, and Swedish Glace. Companies are focusing on new product development by adding nutritional ingredients to cater to health-conscious consumer base and enhance product sales.



