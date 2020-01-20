Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market 2020- 2026 Focusing on Top Key Players: Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Fischer Measurement Te

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market research report revealed by Data Bridge Market Research studies the overall market. This Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. A market research conducted in this report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to your valuable customers. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market. Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics.



Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Product definition-: Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods are used primarily in engineering industries to assess the various properties of equipment, structures, materials, and components without causing damage. NDT and inspection is a highly useful method for timely product fault assessment and diagnosis. It is a significant quality control instrument in the production process as it enables prevention of surface and subsurface defects in finished and WIP products.



Competitive Analysis



Global non-destructive testing and inspection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-destructive testing and inspection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Top 10 Companies in the Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Research Report:



GENERAL ELECTRIC,



MISTRAS Group, Inc.,



Olympus Corporation,



Ashtead Technology Ltd,



Nikon Metrology NV,



Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc.,



Eddyfi,



YXLON International,



Sonatest,



Fischer Measurement Technologies India Private Limited,



NDT Global, FTH, LLC.,



Bosello High Technology srl,



Labquip NDT,



FPrimeC Solutions Inc.,



LynX Inspection,



Cygnus Instruments and Acuren



Key Segmentation : Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market



By Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Others), Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Other Methods),



Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services), Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Others),



Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market: Regional Analysis



This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.





- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)



- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)



- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)



- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)





Key Development's in the Market





- In June 2019, Testia introduced updated version of NDT inspection device. This wireless device weighs only 2 kg and provides both capacities in one, enabling NDT inspectors to travel in one device with all their instruments.



- In June 2019, Oceaneering International, Inc. introduced digital asset inspection system. This technology will be accessible through the Asset Integrity Company of Oceaneering, which offers alternatives for integrity, maintenance, analytics, and risk management, standard and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and specialized inspection. This launch is an expansion of its product portfolio.





Strategic Key Insights Of The Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Report:



- Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market key players is also covered.



- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.



- Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.





- Competitors – In this section, various Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.



- Analytical Tools – The Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.



- The 360-degree Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.





Market Drivers:





- Continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics, and electronics is driving the growth of the market



- Surging preference of IoT devices is helping the market to grow



- Strict regulations of government regarding the safety of instruments are flourishing the market growth



- Surging awareness regarding benefits of NDT drives the growth of the market





Market Restraints:





- High cost of equipment and its maintenance hinders the market growth



- Lack of qualified and skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the market





Key Insights in the report:





- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints



- Key market players involved in this industry



- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation



- Competitive analysis of the key players involved





