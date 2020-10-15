Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Top leading Companies of Global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market are – C&S Wholesale Grocers; Cardinal Health Inc; Heineken; Performance Food Group Company; Walgreens Boots Alliance



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Paper And Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers; Drugs And Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers; Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Merchant Wholesalers; Grocery And Related Product Merchant Wholesalers; Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers; Chemical And Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers; Petroleum And Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers; Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers; Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain; Independent Wholesalers



The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses the past data to predict the future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory and perform profitability analysis



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of nondurable goods by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale products such as paper and paper products, chemicals and chemical products, drugs, textiles and textile products, apparel, footwear, groceries, farm products, petroleum and petroleum products, alcoholic beverages, books, magazines, newspapers, flowers and nursery stock, and tobacco products. Nondurable goods are items generally with a normal life expectancy of less than three years.



The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to decline from $17120.1 billion in 2019 to $17006.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $20073.4 billion in 2023.



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focused in the research study. It discusses about prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the global Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



