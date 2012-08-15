Extrafuel Launches the World's First Non-Flammable Fuel

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Extrafuel, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of the world’s first and only safe biodegradable emergency fuel, based in the United States, launches their new fuel product, which is 100% biodegradable, has no flammable elements of gasoline and can last for over 10 years in storage on in the trunk of the car.



It is proven bio safe and eco safe by experts and is approved by EPA, DOT, and NFPA. It was also awarded the Safety Product of the Year. This breakthrough is considered as the solution to the run out of gas emergencies faced by a majority of drivers.



This fuel product has the same properties of gasoline, only that it does not contain volatile heptanes, pentane, or butanes. It is ideal for out of gas roadside emergencies and natural disaster preparedness that is commonly encountered by most drivers. The maker of this fuel product is also proud to announce that it works with all gasoline combustible engines such as landscaping and lawnmowers machinery, snow mobiles and water crafts, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, boats, trucks and auto. It is widely applicable for all pieces of equipment that require the use of fuel. They also added that this is the perfect fuel product for safe and convenient driving.



“Extrafuel eliminates the fear and danger from being stranded without a quick emergency backup plan. It is the only safe answer to “Running Out of Gas” in any gasoline powered vehicle, boat, motorcycle, or internal combustion engine and is protected by 5 patents”, one of the Extrafuel CEOs said.



It is expected that in the next coming weeks, Extrafuel will be able to reach the highest sales in the market. Extrafuel also pledges to continuously conduct research to improve their fuel technology. It is expected that in the next coming years, the company will be able to come up with more breakthroughs to solve the fuel emergency issues and problems of drivers not just in the US, but around the world.



Extrafuel is the leading manufacturer and supplier of the first and safe biodegradable emergency fuel in the world. The fuel products of this company are designed for safe driving and are protected by 5 patents to guarantee customer satisfaction.



If you would like to know more details and information about Extrafuel’s fuel products, you can visit extrafuel.net or contact Eric Ben at 877-398-7238.