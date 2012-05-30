Non-Grocery Retailers in Costa Rica - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Non-Grocery Retailers in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The economic uncertainty in the second half of 2011 was reflected by the slowdown in the consumption of non-essential goods, which negatively impacted the vast majority of non-grocery retailers. As the economy struggled to recover, consumers remained very cautious about spending on non-grocery items. The vast majority of the population visited several outlets to obtain the best prices, before deciding what and where to buy.
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Costa Rica report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Apparel Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
