Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Grocery Retailers in Georgia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- 212-2013witnessedthe opening of the largest trading centre in the capital's Tbilisi Mall, with emerging number of branded products in the non-grocery segment. The active flow of new brands was in line with opening of Tbilisi Mall. Among the most important brands in Tbilisi Mall were Zara, British retailer Debenhams, New Yorker, Marks and Spencer and GAP. In 2013, the brands Zara, Massimo Dutti, Clarks and Aldo started to expand their distribution across the capital Tbilisi by opening new...
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Georgia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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