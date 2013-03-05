"Non-Grocery Retailers in Macedonia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Non-Grocery Retailers in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The economy in Macedonia moderately declined in 2012 as a result of the effects of the European sovereign debt crisis affecting several countries which are major trade partners to Macedonia, most notably Greece. Consumer confidence declined as well, which led to a more cautious spending on non-grocery products. However, as a result of the prolonged economic uncertainties, consumers spent more money on non-grocery products relative to groceries compared to the previous years. The actual decline...
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Macedonia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Furniture & Housewares Retailers in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Other Specialist Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Discount, Variety Store, & General Merchandise Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Other Specialist Retailers in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Duty Free Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Discount, Variety Store, & General Merchandise Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Other General Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Other Specialist Retailers in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016