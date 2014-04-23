Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Market in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants (Aluminum Hydroxide, Phosphorus and Others) Market for Polymers (Polyolefin, Epoxy Resin, PVC, ETP, UPE, Rubber, Styrenics and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the demand for non-halogenated flame retardants was 1,077.8 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 1,730 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2012 to 2018.



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The global demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to be driven by fire safety regulations concerning risk of fire hazards in end-use industries such as electrical and construction. Halogenated retardants are considered to be toxic and have adverse effects on human and animal life, owing to which end-use industries are now shifting towards non-halogenated flame retardants. However, issues in functional properties such as loading levels may restrain market demand in the coming years.



North America accounted for 41.8% of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market in 2012, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with 33.3% and 22.5% market share respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for non-halogenated flame retardants owing to growth of major end-use industries in China and India.



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Aluminum hydroxide, which finds application in construction and electrical equipment accounted for over 70% of the total market demand in 2012. Phosphorus based non-halogenated flame retardants are expected to have highest CAGR of 7.7% for period from 2012 to 2018 owing to its benefits in mechanical properties and loading levels.



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Non-halogenated flame retardants are majorly used in the construction industry for building materials, paints, coatings, wires and cables across the globe. The construction industry accounted for 41.4% market share in 2012. Electrical industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry with a CAGR of 7.6% for the period from 2012 to 2018, owing to increasing application of non-halogenated flame retardants in the polymers used in electrical equipment. Non-halogenated flame retardants also find applications as additives in various polymers such as polyolefins, epoxy resins, UPE, ETP, rubber, styrenics and PVC. Polyolefins accounted for 23.1% share of the market in 2012, whereas Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP) retardant demand is expected to be the fastest growing application at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the major participants operating in the global market for non-halogenated flame retardant include Albemarle, Clariant International Ltd., Nabaltec AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Italmatch and Chemtura Corporation among some other companies.



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