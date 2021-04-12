Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Self-assembling Vaccines: Introduction



Vaccines are one of the major and effective interventions that help prevent spread for diseases. These help in reducing infectious diseases and save millions of lives globally each year.



Increase in understanding of self-assembly of viral proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) has opened new opportunities in the development of chimeric VLPs, displaying heterologous epitopes attached to VLPs. Epitopes can be attached by covalent modification or through genetic engineering.



Self-assembling vaccines, such as VaxCelerate, were developed by rapidly generating and performing pre-clinically testing a vaccine against a particular pathogen. Mixing MAV strain with biotinylated pathogen specific immunogenic peptides yields a self-assembled vaccine.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Self-assembling Vaccines Market



The global self-assembling vaccines market is primarily driven by significant investments in the development of self-assembling vaccines for coronavirus and increase in number of academic & research institutes studying vaccine usage for coronavirus



Increase in government support for vaccine development, rise in efforts toward research & development of novel vaccines, and high prevalence of infectious diseases are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period



In March 2020, Ufovax, a spin-off vaccine company from Scripps Research, announced extension of patented self-assembling protein nanoparticle vaccine platform technology to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2



Respiratory Diseases Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Self-assembling Vaccines Market



In terms of indication, the global self-assembling vaccines market can be classified into respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, cancer, and others



The respiratory diseases segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of research studies determining the use of self-assembling vaccines for COVID-19 and rise in awareness about new therapies for treatment of respiratory infections



A number of companies are collaborating with academic & research institutes and other pharmaceutical companies for the development of self-assembling vaccines for COVID-19



In March 2020, Hoth Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Voltron Therapeutics to form a joint venture entity, "HaloVax", to begin preclinical trials for the development of vaccine for prevention of COVID-19, which is based on VaxCelerate. VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine, is exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).



Academic & Research Institutes Segment to Capture Major Share of Global Market



Based on end-user, the global self-assembling vaccines market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and others



The academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for major share of the global self-assembling vaccines market by 2027. This is attributed to increase in efforts toward development of self-assembling vaccines, rise in availability of necessary infrastructure for research, and presence on qualified & experienced research professionals.



North America to Dominate Global Self-assembling Vaccines Market



In terms of region, the global self-assembling vaccines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global self-assembling vaccines market during the forecast period.



The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by increase in burden of COVID-19, rise in support from the U.S. Government for vaccine development, and large number of companies signing strategic agreements and entering into partnerships with other prominent players for vaccine co-development



Key Players Operating in Global Self-assembling Vaccines Market



The global self-assembling vaccines market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global self-assembling vaccines market are:



Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

Icosavax, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics

Voltron Therapeutics



