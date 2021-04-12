Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment: Popular Method for Cosmetic Procedures



Aging is considered a serious aesthetic issue. Signs of aging include wrinkles around eyes or lips, age spots, and sagging skin.



There used to be few options for turning back the clock without undergoing surgery. However, currently, one can soften the effects of time on the face with several non-surgical cosmetic procedures.



Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/noninvasive-aesthetic-treatment-market.html



Non-invasive aesthetic treatment has gained popularity in the past few years. Common procedures include Botox, dermal fillers, spider vein treatment, and chemical peels.



Presently, patients prefer non-invasive aesthetic treatment methods due to benefits such as minimal downtime, no scars, lower cost, and reduced risk of complications



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of non-invasive aesthetic treatment, and surge in beauty consciousness among consumers are the major drivers of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of invasive cosmetic procedures dropped 6% from 2000 to 2016 in the U.S., while non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures witnessed 180% increase during that same period



Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77190



Availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products and increase in demand for aesthetic treatments among men are the key factors fueling the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market



Moreover, increase in the number of approved products and high efficiency & safety offered by some products boost the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market



Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures Hamper Market Growth



Clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures are factors projected to hamper the growth of the global market



Increase in availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products are also anticipated to hamper the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77190



Injectables to be Dominant Segment



In terms of procedure, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be classified into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others



The injectables segment accounted for major market share during the forecast period due to faster treatment, quick results, and efficiency in treating a range of blemishes



The skin rejuvenation segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in popularity of procedures and better efficiency in restoring patient's youthful appearance through skin alterations



The injectables segment can be split into botulinum toxin, calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polymer filler, and collagen



The skin rejuvenation segment can be segregated into chemical peel, laser skin resurfacing, and photorejuvenation



Clinics & Medical Spas to be Highly Lucrative Segment



Based on end-user, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics & medical spas, and others



The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2019 due to availability of technologically advanced devices, trained staff, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures



Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77186



North America to Lead Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



In terms of region, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2019 due to increase in number of cosmetic procedures, high disposable income of consumers, and rise in demand for cosmetic procedures among adults and the geriatric population in the region.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 15.9 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018, which was 2% more than in 2017



Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness about aesthetic treatments, growing medical tourism, and rise in focus of multinational companies in the region



Key Players Operating in Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



Key players operating in the global market are:



Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Allergan

Cynosure (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

En. S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Syneron Candela

Merz Pharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical



Pre Book Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77190