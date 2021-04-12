Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment: Popular Method for Cosmetic Procedures
Aging is considered a serious aesthetic issue. Signs of aging include wrinkles around eyes or lips, age spots, and sagging skin.
There used to be few options for turning back the clock without undergoing surgery. However, currently, one can soften the effects of time on the face with several non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
Non-invasive aesthetic treatment has gained popularity in the past few years. Common procedures include Botox, dermal fillers, spider vein treatment, and chemical peels.
Presently, patients prefer non-invasive aesthetic treatment methods due to benefits such as minimal downtime, no scars, lower cost, and reduced risk of complications
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market
Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of non-invasive aesthetic treatment, and surge in beauty consciousness among consumers are the major drivers of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of invasive cosmetic procedures dropped 6% from 2000 to 2016 in the U.S., while non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures witnessed 180% increase during that same period
Availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products and increase in demand for aesthetic treatments among men are the key factors fueling the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market
Moreover, increase in the number of approved products and high efficiency & safety offered by some products boost the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market
Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures Hamper Market Growth
Clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures are factors projected to hamper the growth of the global market
Increase in availability and adoption of alternative beauty and cosmetic products are also anticipated to hamper the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market
Injectables to be Dominant Segment
In terms of procedure, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be classified into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others
The injectables segment accounted for major market share during the forecast period due to faster treatment, quick results, and efficiency in treating a range of blemishes
The skin rejuvenation segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in popularity of procedures and better efficiency in restoring patient's youthful appearance through skin alterations
The injectables segment can be split into botulinum toxin, calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polymer filler, and collagen
The skin rejuvenation segment can be segregated into chemical peel, laser skin resurfacing, and photorejuvenation
Clinics & Medical Spas to be Highly Lucrative Segment
Based on end-user, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics & medical spas, and others
The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2019 due to availability of technologically advanced devices, trained staff, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures
North America to Lead Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market
In terms of region, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
North America dominated the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2019 due to increase in number of cosmetic procedures, high disposable income of consumers, and rise in demand for cosmetic procedures among adults and the geriatric population in the region.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 15.9 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2018, which was 2% more than in 2017
Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness about aesthetic treatments, growing medical tourism, and rise in focus of multinational companies in the region
Key Players Operating in Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market
Key players operating in the global market are:
Galderma S.A.
Alma Lasers
Allergan
Cynosure (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)
En. S.p.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Syneron Candela
Merz Pharma
Lumenis
Solta Medical
