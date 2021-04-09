Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Introduction



Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices play an important role in the management of diabetes, as patients with diabetes need to check blood glucose level regularly. These devices enable monitoring of blood glucose level at home.



Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-invasive-glucose-monitoring-devices-market.html



Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market



Change in dietary habits and lifestyle is the leading cause of diabetes. Hence, rise in prevalence of diabetes mellitus is projected to drive the global market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, globally, 463 million adults were living with diabetes in 2019 and the number is anticipated to rise to 700 million by 2045.



Moreover, increase in demand for products owing to rise in awareness and adoption of the advanced products are anticipated to propel the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.



Furthermore, focus on research & development by key players, and thereby introducing new products, is expected to augment the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market. For instance, Integrity Applications, Inc. received CE Mark approval for GlucoTrack in January 2020. This enhancement is a direct result of the company's aggressive R&D program. In June 2019, Nemaura's SugarBEAT was approved in Europe.



Governments in developing countries are making significant investments toward modernization of health care infrastructure, which is likely to increase access to health care. This is likely to increase the demand for advanced technologies in developing countries. Moreover, rise in prevalence of diabetes in emerging countries is creating lucrative opportunities in the market.



Request a PDF Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73513



North America to Capture Major Share of Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market



North America is projected to account for major share of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market due to presence of leading players. Moreover, early adoption of technologically advanced products and strategies adopted by major players drive the market in the region.



Asia Pacific is likely to account for significant share of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2030 owing to increase in awareness and rise in prevalence of diabetes mellitus among the geriatric population. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the estimated prevalence of diabetes in Southeast Asia was 88 million in 2019.



Key Players Operating in Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market



The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. These players hold major market share in their respective regions. Demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices has increased in emerging as well as developed markets due to rise in prevalence of diabetes across the globe.



Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to propel the global market. For instance, in June 2018, LifePlus, Inc. introduced Lifeleaf, a world's first non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring multi-sensor wearable device.



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73513



Major players operating in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market are:



DiaMonTech AG

Metamaterial Technologies, Inc. (GlucoWise)

Nemaura Medical

Integrity Applications

BOYDSense, Inc.

RSP Systems

AerBetic

LifePlus, Inc.

Other prominent players



Pre Book Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73513