Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market was valued at USD 0.22 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 3.62 billion in 2019.



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The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is evolving rapidly due the advantages it offers over the conventional prenatal screening and diagnostic methods such as maternal serum screening, nuchal translucency (NT) scan, amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). These advantages include safety, accuracy, and no risk of miscarriage. An NIPT is a non-invasive genetic screening test for the common chromosomal abnormalities (trisomy 21, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, monosomy X, etc.) observed in the fetuses of high risk pregnant women (above the age of 35 years). Owing to its ability to detect the presence of chromosomal abnormalities in fetuses of pregnant women as early as 9 to 10 weeks of gestation, the market for non-invasive prenatal testing is witnessing a rapid increase in demand from all parts of the world.



MaterniT21 PLUS, verifi, Harmony, Panorama, NIFTY, PrenaTest and BambniTest are the commercially available NIPTs in the market which are based on the direct analysis of cell-free fetal DNA in the maternal blood. In 2012, MaterniT21 (a proprietary product of Sequenom, Inc.) accounted for the largest share (36.6%) of the global NIPT market in terms of revenue, owing to the fact that it was the first mover in the market place. During the forecast period 2013 to 2019, it is likely to lose some of its share due to increasing market penetration by other aforementioned NIPTs such as Panorama and verifi.



High incidence rate of babies born with certain type of chromosomal abnormalities, growing trend of child bearing at advanced maternal age and enhanced popularity of NIPT among gynecologists and high risk pregnant women are some of the major factors anticipated to drive growth of the NIPT market during the forecast period. Some of the most commonly detected chromosomal aneuploidies include Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome and monosomy X. On the other hand, ethical and regulatory hurdles are expected to pose significant challenges before the NIPT market to grow. Various professional committees across the world believe that the implementation of NIPT and the subsequent rise in uptake of prenatal testing is likely to increase the incidence of abortions. Therefore, professional groups such as The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis and The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology have set up guidelines that limit the use of non-invasive prenatal testing only to pregnant women at high risk of chromosomal aneuploidies.



Geographically, North America was the largest regional market in 2012 with a market share of 64.5% of the total revenue generated globally, followed by Europe. Almost every company operating in this market is adopting the same business model of marketing their tests via alliances with hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and physician offices. The increasing penetration by test developers in European, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East countries indicates promising growth in the near future in these markets. Sequenom, Inc., Verinata Health, Inc. (now a part of Illumina, Inc.), Ariosa Diagnostics, Natera, Inc., BGI Health, LifeCodexx and Berry Genomics are the companies engaged in providing non-invasive prenatal tests worldwide.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented as follows:



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test



- MaterniT21 PLUS

- verifi

- Harmony

- Panorama

- NIFTY

- PrenaTest

- BambniTest



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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