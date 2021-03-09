Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). NIPT enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out.



Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others



North America dominated the market for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system, the region's production of WGS. The North America region held approximately 48.8% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 25.4% market in the year 2019.



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



