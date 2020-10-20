Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- With increasing willingness to adopt sequencing technology, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is slated to experience a robust growth period. Fortune Business Insights shares key market information in its report, titled "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size", Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Others), By Application (Down Syndrome, Edwards Syndrome, Turner Syndrome, Patau Syndrome, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026". The report also contains crucial market analysis and an in-depth assessment of the most influential factors that will shape the market in the forecast period.



Non-invasive prenatal testing refers to sequencing procedures that help in determining the possibility of a fetus getting born with congenital or genetic abnormalities. The procedure involves testing of small fragments of DNA that freely floating around in a pregnant woman's blood. Analyzing the free-floating DNA fragments in the placenta provides vital information that can enable early detection of genetic disorders. It is most useful in detecting chromosomal disorders that may be caused due to the presence of an extra or absence of a chromosome.



Improved Healthcare System to Boost the Market in Asia-Pacific; North America to be in a Leading Market Position



Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of genetic disorders, and growing preference for non-invasive tests will likely fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to dominate the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the forecast period as result of growing incidence of genetic anomalies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and well-established insurance system.



New Product Launches to Make Market Competition Dynamic



New and innovate products launched by major players is expected to positively impact the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period. For example, San Diego-based Illumina Inc. launched its VeriSeq NIPT Solution in 2017. The product would enable laboratories in Europe for in-house non-invasive prenatal testing. Such innovations will augment the global non-invasive prenatal testing market development till 2026.



Some of the key market players profiled by Fortune Business Insights include LifeLabs Genetics, Eurofins Biomnis, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medgenome Claria, Sequenom, Natera, Inc., and others.



