Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is a method to determine risks associated with certain genetic abnormalities in fetuses. Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also referred to as Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS), involves analysis of small fragments of DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman's blood. These fragments of DNA, called cell-free DNA (cfDNA), are obtained from the placenta and provide an opportunities for early detection of certain genetic abnormalities. The test is preferred owing to its noninvasive nature, which involves collecting a blood sample only from pregnant women without posing any risks to the fetus. NIPT is primarily performed for the identification of chromosomal disorders such as Down syndrome (also called trisomy 21), Edwards syndrome (trisomy 18), Patau syndrome (trisomy 13), and Turner syndrome. In addition, it can also screen additional chromosomal disorders, which are caused due to missing (deleted) or copied (duplicated) sections of a chromosome.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market accounted for over US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market are:

Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, BGI, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Natera, Inc., YOURGENE HEALTH, CENTOGENE N.V., and PerkinElmer Inc., among others.



Get sample copy of "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/269



The rising prevalence of genetic disorders owing to increasing maternal age is promoting applications of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for early detection in fetal stages. For instance, the risk of fetus having Down syndrome is about 1 in 1,250 for women who conceive at the age of 25. The risk increases to about 1 in 100 for women who conceive at the age of 40. Moreover, there are several agreements signed for the promotion of NIPT. For instance, in February 2018, Harvard Pilgrim signed a value-based contract with Illumina, Inc. to enable wider patient access to the next generation of noninvasive testing for the detection of prenatal genetic abnormalities. However, the complexities associated with Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) require trained professionals, which pose serious concern for growth of the market.



Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing involves replacing invasive testing methods, which pose serious risks to developing fetuses. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is an emerging technology, which can be performed within 9?weeks of pregnancy and involves no risk of miscarriage. In addition, it offers clinical benefits over existing prenatal screening tests, such as maternal serum screening (MSS), by detecting the presence of trisomy 21 (Down syndrome, DS) with high sensitivity (Trisomy and Microdeletion Syndrome.9%) and specificity (98%). Moreover, there are several campaigns and programs conducted to spread awareness regarding Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) for the early detection of genetic abnormalities. This, in turn, contributes to growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market.



Major Types of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) covered are:

Biochemical Screening Tests

Ultrasound Detection

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests, and Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests



Major Applications of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) covered are:

Trisomy and Microdeletion Syndrome



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/269



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size

2.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue by Product

4.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/269



In the end, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com