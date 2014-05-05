Non-Invasive Thread Vein Treatment Now Available from London Clinic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- City Hair Removal is a laser hair removal clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London. The well established clinic employs highly experienced and trained staff and has invested heavily in state of the art equipment. City Hair Removal is pleased to treat more than 50 clients a day, 6 days a week.



Services provided by City Hair Removal include laser hair removal, skin tightening and non-invasive thread vein removal.



Thread veins are caused when little blood vessels running close to the skins surface become dilated, once they are dilated they appear as purple or red wiggly lines. Thread veins can sometimes be a sign of circulatory problems but they don’t usually cause any major health issues and they are not connected to any underlying medical conditions, if left untreated thread veins will usually get worse.



Thread veins affect more than 50% of women, they are often caused by hormonal changes during the menopause. Pregnancy can be cause of thread veins in women, when a woman becomes pregnant the amount of blood in her body dramatically increases, extra blood puts extra pressure on the pregnant woman’s veins and valves. Men can sometimes suffer with thread veins too but thread veins not as common in men.



Conventional medical thread vein treatment include procedures such as endothermal ablation and sclerotherapy, these traditional treatments are invasive and can patients usually suffer side effects. Laser treatment offers a non-invasive solution, City Hair Removal say that unlike the more conventional treatments, their procedure has ‘no downtime’ the clinic say on this page that clients can have the treatment and then return to work straight away.



City Hair Removal say that they can use their mixed modality laser machines to treat: Spider Naevii, Facial Telangeictasia, Blue/Purple thread veins that are up to 4mm wide and Campbell de Morgan Spots.



The clinic is located very close to the City of London and just a short walk from several tube stations.



Nearest tube stations to the clinic include: Monument, Bank and Tower Hill the clinic is also on many major bus routes, a map of the clinics location can be found here.