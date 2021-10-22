Non-Invasive Treatments to Boost the Global Aesthetic Devices Market at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- The growing focus on improving physical appearances and sophistication in surgical procedures has upped the demand for minimally invasive aesthetic devices. Technological advancements has also resulted in innovations of devices that can help treat various skin problems. These primary factors are likely to boost demand for global aesthetic devices market. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report 2020" predicting the opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$5424.4 mn by 2020 and US$7818mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Rise in Social Media Influence to Boost Demand for Aesthetic Devices Market



Rise in concern related to appearances of an individual due to social media influence is the most crucial factor determining the progress of this market. Strengthening trend of celebrities going through aesthetic procedures and altering their appearances is playing a pivotal role in minds of younger generations. Numerous others choose aesthetic devices for operating skin or body problems. Aesthetic devices help treat a variety of problems that patients suffer from.



Patients suffering from any kind of deformities caused by accident or by birth choose plastic surgery to improve their appearances. Obese people suffering from chronic diseases choose liposuction to improve their chances of living. Demand for other surgical and non-surgical procedures are also triggered by health and skin related issues that are mild or chronic. Technological advancements have helped in the innovation of various painless procedures that are also cost-effective. Globalisation has helped people decide and reach out to aesthetic procedures that are hassle free. These factors will likely boost the demand for aesthetic devices.



Cost Effectiveness to Bolster Laser Hair Removal Segment during Forecast Period



Laser hair removal devices are expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as this segment is highly popular all around the world. Innovations in the industry have allowed laser hair removal techniques to be more effective and pain free. These devices can be easily operated by any aesthetician or dermatologist. They have become more cost effective over the years and user friendly.



North America to Lead the Global Market owing to Large Consumer Base



North America is expected to lead the global demand during the forecast period as this region has the largest consumer base for aesthetic devices. Consumers in this region are the most influenced ones and can afford these procedures. This region also has the latest innovations as due to rise in investments in research and development activities.



This market is witnessing rise in innovations and technologically advance devices as well. Key players are innovating devices that can be easy to use, cost effective, and provides better results than other competitors. They are adding features such as compact, portable, and rechargeable devices.



The key players operating in the global aesthetic devices market are Cynosure, Lumenis, Syneron & Candela, Solta, Photomedex, Alma, Cutera, Fotona, LPG, Aerolase, Chromognex, Honkon, GSD, Miracle Laser, Sincoheren, Wuhan Yage, Toplaser, etc.



