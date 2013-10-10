Non-Lethal Weapons Market (2013 - 2018) - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Non-Lethal Weapons Market (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- This report presents a complete analysis of the global non-lethal weapons market across the forecast period. It analyzes the factors driving the market, the challenges faced by the industry, and the factors restraining the growth of the market. It also discusses the key industry trends, market trends, and technology trends that are about to influence the global market. The report provides a complete market size of the global market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors.
The report provides insight into the regional trends in spending and analyzes the market size by region and also provides data on spending patterns by sub-sector for each region. It tracks, analyzes, and lays out the market size of the major defense spenders in each region and provides market share by sub-category, namely blunt impact non-lethal weapon, disperse non-lethal weapon, non-lethal electrical devices, directed-energy non-lethal weapon, and anti-vehicle non-lethal weapons. It also covers leading competitors in the global market and apart from a general overview of the companies; it also provides details on their financial position, key products, and markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Takeaways
The global market is estimated to be $880.5 million in 2013 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.42% to reach $1,146.2 million by 2018
The change in the nature of warfare from conventional to insurgency and war in urban terrain has been a driving factor for the non-lethal weapons sector
The sector is highly competitive with a host of industry participants vying for contracts, and austerity in most western countries is expected to increase competition
High growth sectors in the global market includes the U.S. with a CAGR of 5.05%, followed by Russia with a CAGR of 8.5%
Europe is expected to spend around $1,921.9 million, North America is expected to spend around $1,238.8 million, and Asia is anticipated to spend $1,146.1 million on this weapons across the forecast period
Crowd dispersal non-lethal weapons segment is expected to have the highest demand in this market
Budget cuts in most of the western countries are anticipated to have minimal impact on the market
The U.S. is expected to procure this weapons worth around $1,186.5 million across the forecast period
The industry is fragmented and most of the tier-1 players are from U.S. and Europe
Increase in joint development and production and public-private partnerships are anticipated
Markets Covered
This Weapons market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of homeland security sub-sector, geography and by country; forecasting revenues, market share and analyzing trends in each of the sub sectors:
On the Basis of Types:
This market is segmented on the basis of revenue generated across the various sub-sectors:
Blunt Impact Non lethal weapon
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