Non-Lethal Weapons Market 2021 : Surging Demand for Less Lethal and Self-Defense Weapons by Civilians Driving the Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global non-lethal weapons market is currently driven by growing adoption of advanced technology for the development of non-lethal weapons and demand for crowd control weapons to tackle protests and riots. Directed energy weapons such as Active Denial System (ADS) is a very effective non-lethal crowd control weapon suitable for deployment in unstable mob hit areas. Additionally, stun grenades, flash grenades, tear gases, water cannons, Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and others are being demanded by major regions. In 2017, the global non-lethal weapons market was valued at US$ 3,847.7 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 6,591.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



There has been a significant increase in protests and political instability over the last decade. Various countries across the globe have seen some major uprisings and social instability. In order to control crowds, governments are employing non-lethal weapons, which do not cause any threat to human life while controlling turbulence and law breaking. Demand for non-lethal weapons has increased to cope up with these challenges, and it is expected to boost this market over the forecast period.



The market for non-lethal weapons is expected to grow during the forecast period with the advancement in technology and increasing number of manufacturers of non-lethal weapons. With the development of alternative types of weapons, technology has played a crucial role in the growth of the non-lethal weapons market. Advances in various scientific fields, such as chemicals, electronics, electromagnetic, computers, and acoustics are producing new opportunities for weapons development. These technological developments provide accuracy in serving various tactical and strategic military tasks without increasing their destructive power.

Technologically enhanced weapons help the military and law enforcement agencies to perform their operations effectively and reduce collateral damage without compromising on safety. Newer technologies include high-power microwave weapons capable of disabling unprotected electronic systems, advanced portable lasers for use against sensors and personnel, as well as chemical and biological agents capable of lowering the performance of equipment and/or attackers. Product innovation has also improved due to the various government policies and contracts related to the procurement of advanced weapons for various military and law enforcement requirements. The market for non-lethal weapons is expected to surge due to these factors.



However, legal restrictions on the possession of less lethal and self-defense weapons by civilians is likely to be the limiting factor for the growth of the non-lethal weapons market. The use of less lethal and self-defense weapons are intended to cause temporary injury and no fatal damage. However, the improper use of civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons on human beings can cause major injuries. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market over the forecast period 2018-2026.



With the objective of expanding the market and meeting the demand, a number of players are increasing their offerings through strategic mergers & acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the prominent players identified in the non-lethal weapons market includes - BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case.



