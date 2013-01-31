New Financial Services research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Non-life Insurance - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Non-life Insurance industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the non-life insurance industry and had a total market value of $179.4 million in 2011. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 21.7% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the non-life insurance industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $87.4 million in 2011.
China is expected to lead the non-life insurance industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $171.3 million in 2016, followed by Russia, Brazil, India with expected values of $73.4, $56.5 and $28.3 million, respectively.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Insurance - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Life Insurance - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Online Strategies of Banking and Insurance Companies in the BRIC Countries
- Insurance - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Non-life Insurance - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Life Insurance - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Insurance - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Life Insurance - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Life Insurance in BRIC Countries: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Non-life Insurance - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide