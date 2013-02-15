Non-Life Insurance: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Life Insurance: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Non-Life Insurance: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Non-Life Insurance industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global non-life insurance market grew by 5.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,877.2 billion.
In 2016, the global non-life insurance market is forecast to have a value of $2,371.2 billion, an increase of 26.3% since 2011.
Other insurance is the largest segment of the global non-life insurance market, accounting for 46.7% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 43.5% of the global non-life insurance market value.
Allianz Group is the leading player in the global non-life insurance market, generating a 3.3% share of the market's value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
