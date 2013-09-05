Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

During the review period, the Argentine non-life segment registered growth despite several setbacks, including high inflation which affected commercial lending activities and led to a slowdown in economic growth in 2012. The written premium of the non-life insurance segment increased at a CAGR of 29.0% during the review period. The increase was partly due to countrys overall economic growth, improving foreign trade dynamics, increasing access to credit, and the expanding automobile industry. These factors are expected to remain positive and support the overall growth of the non-life segment over the forecast period. Consequently, the written premium of the segment is expected to increase at a projected CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. This will be further fueled by the influence of Argentinas expanding construction and real estate industries, which will create additional demand for property insurance.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Argentina:

It provides historical values for Argentinas non-life insurance market for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentinas non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Argentina

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the non-life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Argentina and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine non-life insurance market and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine non-life insurance market

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Argentine non-life insurance segment rose at a CAGR of 29.0% during the review period. The increase was partly due to countrys overall economic growth, improving foreign trade dynamics, increasing access to credit, and the expanding automobile industry

The written premium of the segment is expected to increase at a projected CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. This will be further fueled by the influence of Argentinas expanding construction and real estate industries, which will create additional demand for property insurance

The Argentine insurance industry is supervised and regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance (SSN)

Argentina contains one of the fastest-growing insurance industries and has the fourth-largest non-life segment in Latin America

Government misrepresentation of inflation data to impact insurers investment portfolios



Companies Mentioned



Caja de Seguros

Prevencin ART

Federacin Patronal

Sancor

HSBC Buenos Aires

San Cristbal

Consolidar ART

Nacin

Mapfre

Provincia



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140635/non-life-insurance-in-argentina-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html