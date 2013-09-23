Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- During the review period, the Argentine non-life segment registered growth despite several setbacks, including high inflation which affected commercial lending activities and led to a slowdown in economic growth in 2012. The written premium of the non-life insurance segment increased at a CAGR of 29.0% during the review period. The increase was partly due to country's overall economic growth, improving foreign trade dynamics, increasing access to credit, and the expanding automobile industry. These factors are expected to remain positive and support the overall growth of the non-life segment over the forecast period. Consequently, the written premium of the segment is expected to increase at a projected CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. This will be further fueled by the influence of Argentina's expanding construction and real estate industries, which will create additional demand for property insurance.
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Key Highlights
- The Argentine non-life insurance segment rose at a CAGR of 29.0% during the review period. The increase was partly due to country's overall economic growth, improving foreign trade dynamics, increasing access to credit, and the expanding automobile industry
- The written premium of the segment is expected to increase at a projected CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. This will be further fueled by the influence of Argentina's expanding construction and real estate industries, which will create additional demand for property insurance
- The Argentine insurance industry is supervised and regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance (SSN)
- Argentina contains one of the fastest-growing insurance industries and has the fourth-largest non-life segment in Latin America
- Government misrepresentation of inflation data to impact insurers' investment portfolios"
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Argentina:
- It provides historical values for Argentina's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentina's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Argentina
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Argentina and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Caja de Seguros, Prevencion ART, Federacion Patronal, Sancor, HSBC Buenos Aires, San Cristobal, Consolidar ART, Nacion, Mapfre, Provincia
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