"Non-Life Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- The Colombian non-life insurance segment demonstrated strong growth during the review period. This was largely generated from the impressive growth of the motor insurance category, which benefited from the country's rising automobile sales and compulsory third-party liability motor insurance. The Colombian government is planning to triple its current investment on infrastructure by 2014. This investment will be spent on developing roads, buildings, energy and transportation, and will provide opportunities for commercial property and motor insurance providers to capitalize on over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Infrastructure development is essential for Colombia's economic growth. This has been identified by the country's government and, as a result, the government increased its focus on infrastructure development during the review period.
- The rising level of non-life insurance fraud and crimes, especially in the motor insurance category, has constrained the growth of the insurance segment. The problem of insurance fraud is considered to be much greater in Colombia than in other South American countries.
- The main reason for the large size of the motor insurance category is the country's robust automobile industry performance and compulsory ture of motor third-party liability insurance. The demand for automobiles increased as Colombians registered rising disposable income levels, some of which was spent on automobiles.
- Despite these opportunities for growth, there are a few challenges that could adversely affect Colombian non-life insurance development.
- The Colombian insurance industry is one of the largest in Latin America and it contains both domestic and foreign insurers. In 2011, 25 companies were licensed to conduct non-life insurance business operations in Colombia.
