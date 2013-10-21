"Non-Life Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Colombia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Driven by robust public spending, a developing economy and expanding mining, infrastructure, oil and gas industries, the Colombian non-life insurance segment generated a review-period CAGR of 11.6%. The growth was further aided by regulatory changes and a series of floods in Colombia, which forced property owners to safeguard their properties through extensive insurance coverage. These factors are also expected to support the segment over the forecast period. As a result, the segment's written premium is expected to increase from COP7.8 trillion (US$4.3 billion) in 2012 to COP11.5 trillion (US$6.1 billion) in 2017, recording a projected CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
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- The Colombian non-life insurance segment generated a robust CAGR of 11.6% during the review period
- The government's proposed investment in infrastructure is likely to play a significant role in the expansion of the non-life segment over the forecast period
- In 2011, the non-life segment registered a significant loss, especially in property and casualty insurance due to La Nina
- Unlike life insurers, non-life insurers tend to rely on investment returns to offset underwriting results
- The Colombian non-life segment is one of the largest in Latin America, it contains both domestic and foreign insurers
- The non-life segment is concentrated; the 10 leading companies accounted for 76.9% of the total non-life segment's written premiums in 2012
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Colombia:
- It provides historical values for Colombia's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Colombia's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Colombia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Colombia for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Colombia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Colombia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Colombian non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Colombian non-life insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Suramericana de Seguros SA, Colpatria Seguros SA, Liberty Seguros Colombia, Colseguros SA, Seguros del Estado SA, La Previsora SA, Mapfre Seguros Generales de Colombia SA, QBE Seguros SA, Compania de Seguros Bolivar SA, Royal and Sun Alliance Seguros (Colombia) SA
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