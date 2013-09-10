Non-Life Insurance in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Report Available

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Non-life insurance, the largest segment in Croatia in 2012, declined during the review period. According to the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency (HANFA), the regulator of the insurance industry, there were 27 licensed insurers in Croatia, including 10 purely non-life insurers, and 10 composite insurers operating in both the life and non-life segments. The non-life segment is highly concentrated and competitive, with the five leading companies (mostly composite insurers) accounting for 75.5% of the gross written premium in 2011.
Key Highlights
- Non-life insurance, the largest segment in Croatia accounting for 64.5% of the total gross written premium of the insurance industry in 2012, declined at a CAGR of -1.1% during the review period.
- Over the forecast period, privatization measures by the government to facilitate investments, increasing product development, and the use of new technology to enhance distribution will be the main drivers for the non-life insurance segment.
- The property category's gross written premium growth was subdued at a CAGR of 0.7% during the review period. A significant proportion of property policies are for protection against fire and related perils, accounting for 36.7% of the category.
- Non-life insurers are focusing on new product development, reducing costs and improving efficiency to generate sufficient profit margins.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Croatia:
- It provides historical values for Croatia's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Croatia's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Croatia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Croatian for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Croatia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Croatia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Croatian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Croatian non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Croatia Osiguranje, Allianz Zagreb, Euroherc Osiguranje, Jadransko Osiguranje, Triglav Osiguranje d.d., Kvarner Vienna Insurance Group d.d.
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