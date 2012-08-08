"Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Despite the difficult economic environment in Europe, the French non-life insurance segment recorded positive growth during the review period. This was mainly supported by the country's gradually improving disposable income levels, recovering property market and increasing motor insurance premiums. Furthermore, the insurance regulatory authority made several non-life insurance policies compulsory in France supporting the growth of the segment. In addition, the non-life insurance segment is expected to benefit from the increased levels of risk awareness and preparation for risk avoidance among French consumers.
Key Highlights
- The expanding construction and real estate industries and improving awareness of the risks associated with natural disasters is expected to generate more demand for property insurance products in France over the forecast period.
- French consumers are looking for low-cost insurance products with higher coverage, which is forcing insurance companies to offer products at competitive prices in order to acquire customers.
- Bancassurance was the fastest-growing distribution channel in the French non-life insurance segment during the review period. The most common bancassurance arrangement in France is the integrated model, in which banks operate wholly owned captive insurance subsidiaries.
- Proposed Solvency II norms will set new requirements on capital adequacy and risk management for insurance companies operating in France. Existing insurance directives will be amended and revised to Solvency II norms across Europe in order to introduce a consistent, risk-based solvency regime.
- Non-life insurance companies in France have been utilizing several existing and innovative distribution channels to reach out to a larger customer base and sell their products.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in France:
- It provides historical values for the French non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the French non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in France
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in France for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in France and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: COVEA (MAAF, MMA and GMF), Groupama, Sferen (MACIF, MAIF and MATMUT), AXA France, Allianz France, Generali France, Credit Agricole Assurances, Groupe des Assurances du Credit Mutuel, CNP Assurances, Aviva France
