"Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- The German non-life insurance segment is one of the leading non-life insurance segments in the European region. Compulsory insurance aided rapid growth during 2001-2011. However, due to the impact of the global financial crisis the segment was almost stagnant during 2008-2010. Strong economic fundamentals, the revival of the construction and housing markets coupled with the impact of natural disasters and mandatory insurance policies drove the German non-life insurance segment during the review period (2007-2011). A rise in the property and motor insurance categories over the forecast period (2012-2016) is expected to drive growth of the non-life insurance segment. The German non-life insurance segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products.
Key Highlights
- Strong economic fundamentals, the revival of the construction and housing markets coupled with the impact of natural disasters and mandatory insurance policies drove the German non-life insurance segment during the review period (2007-2011).
- Compulsory motor third-party insurance and property insurance are expected to drive growth in the German non-life insurance segment.
- The German non-life insurance segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products.
- Due to weak economic conditions caused by the global financial crisis and subsequent European debt crisis, many German non-life insurers have taken steps towards the reduction of administrative costs and are restructuring their back-office operations.
- Considering the impact of distribution channels on the insurance industry, agencies are expected to remain the segment leaders over the forecast period, followed by other distribution channels and bancassurance. In the other distribution channels segment, brokers will lead distribution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Germany:
- It provides historical values for the German non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the German non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Germany
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Germany and its growth prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, AXA Lebensversicherung AG, R + V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, Ergo Lebensversicherung AG, HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG, Generali Versicherung AG, Landwirtschaftliche Versicherungsverein Muenster AG, Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG (, VHV Allgemeine Versicherung AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tax Incentives to Continue to Encourage Investment in Life Insurance Retirement Products
- Non-Life Insurance in Vietnam, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Increase in Minimum Capital Requirements Will Lead to Market Consolidation
- Life Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016