Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German non-life insurance segment, including:

The German non-life insurance segments growth prospects by non-life insurance categories

The various distribution channels in the German non-life insurance segment

The competitive landscape in the non-life insurance segment in Germany

A description of the non-life reinsurance segment in Germany



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Germany:

It provides historical values for Germanys non-life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germanys non-life insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Germany

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the non-life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German non-life insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The non-life segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products

Non-life was the second-largest segment in the German insurance industry with a market share of 28.0% in gross written premium terms in 2012

The motor insurance category accounted for 42%, the largest in the non-life segment, in 2012

The low interest rates and safer way to invest money increased demand for housing and increased real estate prices by more than 20% in 2012

The low penetration rate of the segment is expected to support growth over the forecast period as it provides a huge potential market for insurers



Companies Mentioned



Allianz Versicherungs-AG

AXA Versicherung

R + V Allgemeine Versicherung AG

ERGO Versicherung AG

HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG

Generali Versicherung AG

Landwirtschaftliche Versicherungsverein Muenster AG

Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG

Wrttembergische Versicherung AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139577/non-life-insurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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