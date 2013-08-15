Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering
The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German non-life insurance segment, including:
The German non-life insurance segments growth prospects by non-life insurance categories
The various distribution channels in the German non-life insurance segment
The competitive landscape in the non-life insurance segment in Germany
A description of the non-life reinsurance segment in Germany
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Germany:
It provides historical values for Germanys non-life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germanys non-life insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Germany
Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the non-life insurance business
It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects
It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German non-life insurance segment and each sector within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German non-life insurance segment
Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment along with the reinsurance segment
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Key Highlights
The non-life segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products
Non-life was the second-largest segment in the German insurance industry with a market share of 28.0% in gross written premium terms in 2012
The motor insurance category accounted for 42%, the largest in the non-life segment, in 2012
The low interest rates and safer way to invest money increased demand for housing and increased real estate prices by more than 20% in 2012
The low penetration rate of the segment is expected to support growth over the forecast period as it provides a huge potential market for insurers
Companies Mentioned
Allianz Versicherungs-AG
AXA Versicherung
R + V Allgemeine Versicherung AG
ERGO Versicherung AG
HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG
Generali Versicherung AG
Landwirtschaftliche Versicherungsverein Muenster AG
Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG
Wrttembergische Versicherung AG
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139577/non-life-insurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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