Non-Life Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The non-life insurance segment recorded strong growth during the review period and was primarily supported by rising motor vehicle sales, an increase in construction activities and a favorable regulatory framework. Hong Kong’s increasing volume of construction and infrastructure projects drove the demand for property insurance during the review period.



Scope

Key Highlights

- Despite the global financial crisis of 2009, the non-life insurance segment demonstrated a robust performance during the review period. The growth in the segment was driven by the rising sale of motor vehicles, increasing construction activities and a favorable regulatory framework.

- The increasing amount of construction and infrastructure activities in the country drove the demand for property insurance in Hong Kong during the review period. Like many other Asian countries, Hong Kong has been upgrading its basic infrastructure such as road networks, port facilities, and housing.

- The increasing penetration of distribution channels is expected to drive the growth of the non-life insurance segment over the forecast period. The expansion of distribution networks enables insurance companies to reach out to a larger customer base and increase the volume of sales.

- In order to expand their market presence, non-life insurance companies are developing new and innovative distribution channels.

- The Hong Kong non-life insurance segment is highly competitive with the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers.



Companies Mentioned



Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited Zurich Insurance Group MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited QBE Hong Kong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Ltd Chartis Insurance Hong Kong Ltd Wing Lung Insurance Company Limited West of England Ship Owners Mutual Insurance Association



