Non-Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Ireland's non-life insurance segment is highly competitive and fragmented, however, weak economic conditions and the increasing amount of risk being ceded by insurers is likely to adversely affect the segment's performance over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Ireland has a corporation tax rate of 12.5%, which is low compared to that of many EU member states
- Rising consumer disposable income is expected to support the Irish non-life insurance segment over the forecast period
- The Irish non-life insurance segment is highly fragmented and competitive. The 10-leading companies accounted for a combined market share of 49% and none of the companies garnered a double-digit market share
- The Irish Financial Services Regulator has played a key role in encouraging global insurance firms to establish a presence in Ireland
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Ireland:
- It provides historical values for the Irish non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Irish non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Ireland
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Ireland for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Ireland and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Ireland and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Irish non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Irish non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Irish insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviva, QUINN Insurance, Axa Insurance, Allianz Plc, RSA Insurance, CACI Non-Life Limited, FBD, Euro Insurances
