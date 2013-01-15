"Non-Life Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The expansion of the Malaysian non-life insurance segment was strongly influenced by the country's GDP growth and the increasing penetration rate of the Malaysian insurance industry. Moreover, the growth of the industry is also expected to be driven by increased risk awareness and propensity for risk avoidance among the Malaysian population. The growth of the country's property and automobile industries, rising employment levels and anticipated industrial growth over the forecast period are also expected to drive the growth of the non-life insurance segment. In 2011, the motor insurance category accounted for the largest proportion of the Malaysian non-life segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The expansion of the Malaysian non-life insurance segment was strongly influenced by the country's GDP growth and the increasing penetration rate of the Malaysian insurance industry.
- In 2011, the motor insurance category accounted for the largest proportion of the Malaysian non-life segment.
- The growth of the industry is also expected to be driven by increased risk awareness and the propensity for risk avoidance among the Malaysian population.
- Although the agencies distribution channel dominates Malaysian non-life insurance, bancassurance is expected to record the strongest growth over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Malaysia:
- It provides historical values for Malaysia's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Malaysia's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Malaysia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malaysia for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Malaysia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Malaysia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Malaysian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Malaysian non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MSIG Malaysia, Allianz General, Tokio Marine Insurans (Malaysia), Etiqa Insurans, Lonpac Insurans, Berjaya Sompo Insurans, Uni.Asia General Insurans, MAA Assurance
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016