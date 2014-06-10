Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

Non-life insurance is the largest segment of Maltas insurance industry. Non-life insurance penetration was 11.1% in 2013, and is expected to reach 15.5% in 2018. During the review period (2009-2013) the gross written premium of the non-life segment rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth was fuelled by a favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the countrys exports, disposable income and liability regulations. It was also supported by Maltas business-friendly environment, including a low tax regime and direct access to other EU markets. These indicators are expected to remain favorable over the forecast period (2013-2018), and the segment is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 8.9%.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Malta:

It provides historical values for Maltas non-life insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categiories in Maltas non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Malta.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malta for the non-life insurance segment.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malta and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Malta and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maltese non-life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Maltese non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Maltese insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Non-life insurance is the largest segment of Maltas insurance industry.

The growth of non-life insurance segment was fuelled by a favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the countrys exports, disposable income and liability regulations.

Motor insurance, the second-largest category in the Maltese non-life segment, grew at a review-period CAGR of 18.4% in terms of gross written premium.

Maltese non-life insurers are highly dependent on direct marketing which accounted for 56.5% of the total gross written premium collected in 2013.

The Maltese non-life insurance segment contains both domestic and foreign insurers. As of 2013, 46 companies were licensed to conduct non-life insurance in the country.



Companies Mentioned



Middlesea Insurance Plc

Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd

Elmo Insurance Ltd

GasanMamo Insurance Ltd

Citadel Insurance Plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156847/non-life-insurance-in-malta-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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