Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Non-life insurance is the largest segment of Malta's insurance industry. Non-life insurance penetration was 11.1% in 2013, and is expected to reach 15.5% in 2018. During the review period (2009-2013) the gross written premium of the non-life segment rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth was fuelled by a favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the country's exports, disposable income and liability regulations. It was also supported by Malta's business-friendly environment, including a low tax regime and direct access to other EU markets. These indicators are expected to remain favorable over the forecast period (2013-2018), and the segment is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 8.9%.
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Report Highlights
- Non-life insurance is the largest segment of Malta's insurance industry.
- The growth of non-life insurance segment was fuelled by a favorable regulatory framework, stable economic development and an increase in the country's exports, disposable income and liability regulations.
- Motor insurance, the second-largest category in the Maltese non-life segment, grew at a review-period CAGR of 18.4% in terms of gross written premium.
- Maltese non-life insurers are highly dependent on direct marketing which accounted for 56.5% of the total gross written premium collected in 2013.
- The Maltese non-life insurance segment contains both domestic and foreign insurers. As of 2013, 46 companies were licensed to conduct non-life insurance in the country.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Malta:
- It provides historical values for Malta's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2009-2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categiories in Malta's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Malta.
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malta for the non-life insurance segment.
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malta and its growth prospects.
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Malta and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maltese non-life insurance segment and each category within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Middlesea Insurance Plc, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd, Elmo Insurance Ltd, GasanMamo Insurance Ltd, Citadel Insurance Plc
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