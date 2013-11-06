Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in New Zealand , Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

New Zealands operating environment for non-life insurance suffered a setback due to the Darfield (Canterbury) and Christchurch earthquakes during the review period (20082012). Losses had an adverse affect on non-life insurers, forcing some to exit the segment entirely and others to reduce their business expenditure. Non-life insurance was the largest segment in the insurance industry during the review period and accounted for 51.4% of the total gross written premium generated in 2012. The non-life segments gross written premium increased at a CAGR of 7.5% from NZD4.8 billion (US$3.4 billion) in 2008 to NZD6.4 billion (US$5.2 billion) in 2012. The segment is fragmented, yet dominated by a number of large insurers, many of which are of Australian origin. Property insurance was the largest non-life insurance category and accounted for 38.9% of the segments written premium value in 2012. Brokers were the leading distribution channel, accounting for 76% of the total new written business in the same year.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in New Zealand :

It provides historical values for New Zealand s non-life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in New Zealand s non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in New Zealand

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in New Zealand for the non-life insurance segment

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in New Zealand and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in New Zealand and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the New Zealand non-life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the New Zealand non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the New Zealand insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The non-life segments gross written premium increased at a CAGR of 7.5% from NZD4.8 billion (US$3.4 billion) in 2008 to NZD6.4 billion (US$5.2 billion) in 2012

New Zealand faced a series of natural disasters during 2010 and 2011 which caused the loss of both life and property

New standards under the IPSA, in the form of minimum capital requirements and catastrophe risk capital charges, are deemed to be too burdensome for small and niche insurers. This is expected to drive consolidation as larger insurers acquire smaller firms

Brokers dominated the New Zealand non-life insurance segment during the review period, accounting for 76% of the total gross written premium in 2012

The insurance industry in New Zealand is supervised and regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in accordance with the rules and regulations stipulated in the Insurance (Prudential Supervision) Act 2010

New Zealands non-life segment is highly competitive with the presence of both domestic and foreign insurers



Companies Mentioned



lAG New Zealand

AMI Insurance

Tower Insurance

Farmers' Mutual



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145447/non-life-insurance-in-new-zealand-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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