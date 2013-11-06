Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment. In addition, growth in the Pakistani insurance industry is supported by increasing levels of risk awareness and risk avoidance knowledge among consumers. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, the countrys GDP grew at a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period (20082012) to reach a value of PKR20.7 trillion (US$223.6 billion) in 2012.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Pakistan:

It provides historical values for Pakistans non-life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistans non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Pakistan

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the non-life insurance segment

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani non-life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment

Robust economic growth in the country is expected to attract higher foreign capital inflows that will have a subsequently larger impact on the countrys non-life segment

Property insurance was the largest category in the segment during the review period, accounting for 62.5% of premiums in 2012

The Pakistani insurance industrys regulatory environment is also projected to support growth in the non-life segment over the forecast period

The non-life segment is highly consolidated with the 10-leading companies collectively accounting for 82.8% of the segments written premiums in 2012



Companies Mentioned



EFU General Insurance Ltd

National Insurance Company Ltd

Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd

Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd

lGI Insurance Ltd

Atlas Insurance Ltd

The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd

Askari General Insurance Company Ltd

New Hampshire Insurance Company

Premier Insurance Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145450/non-life-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###