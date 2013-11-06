Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering
The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment. In addition, growth in the Pakistani insurance industry is supported by increasing levels of risk awareness and risk avoidance knowledge among consumers. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, the countrys GDP grew at a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period (20082012) to reach a value of PKR20.7 trillion (US$223.6 billion) in 2012.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Pakistan:
It provides historical values for Pakistans non-life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistans non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Pakistan
Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the non-life insurance segment
It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects
It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani non-life insurance segment and each category within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani non-life insurance segment
Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Key Highlights
The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment
Robust economic growth in the country is expected to attract higher foreign capital inflows that will have a subsequently larger impact on the countrys non-life segment
Property insurance was the largest category in the segment during the review period, accounting for 62.5% of premiums in 2012
The Pakistani insurance industrys regulatory environment is also projected to support growth in the non-life segment over the forecast period
The non-life segment is highly consolidated with the 10-leading companies collectively accounting for 82.8% of the segments written premiums in 2012
Companies Mentioned
EFU General Insurance Ltd
National Insurance Company Ltd
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd
Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd
lGI Insurance Ltd
Atlas Insurance Ltd
The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd
Askari General Insurance Company Ltd
New Hampshire Insurance Company
Premier Insurance Ltd
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/145450/non-life-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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