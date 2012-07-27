"Non-Life Insurance in Poland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance in Poland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The Polish non-life insurance segment was largely unaffected by the global financial crisis, with growth supported by an increase in car sales and improved demand for property, fire and general liability insurance products. With stable economic growth anticipated, the country's non-life insurance segment is expected to continue to expand over the forecast period. The segment is also expected to benefit from increasing levels of risk awareness and preparation for risk avoidance among Polish consumers. Other factors expected to support the growth of the segment over the forecast period include the strong performance of the country's property market, increased infrastructure spending in preparation for the UEFA Euro 2012 championship, rising levels of disposable income and government reforms.
Key Highlights
- The Polish infrastructure construction market grew rapidly during the review period; growth that was driven by preparations for the country's co-hosting of the UEFA 2012 championship. This entailed significant investment in the renovation of the country's airports, the modernization of Polish roads and railways and enhancement of its healthcare facilities.
- With increasing demand for motor insurance, the Polish non-life insurance segment is expected to maintain moderate growth over the forecast period.
- In Poland, agriculture insurance is governed by several domestic and EU legislative acts, with the Polish government covering 80% of the premiums for insurance against losses caused by adverse atmospheric conditions comparable to tural disasters.
- Insurance companies operating in Poland are anticipating significant changes with the launch of the country's new Solvency II regulatory framework, a change expected to be e cted during the forecast period.
- The Polish non-life insurance segment is domi ted by foreign insurance companies, with 23 of the 33 non-life insurance companies operating in the country in 2011 being foreign owned. The entry of a number of leading foreign non-life companies into the Polish insurance industry significantly increased the intensity of rivalry during the review period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive a lysis of the non-life insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for the Polish non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed a lysis of the key sub-segments in the Polish non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It a lyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Poland
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Powszechny Zak?ad Ubezpiecze? S.A.,, Sopockie Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? Ergo Hestia S.A., Tuir Warta S.A, Tuir Allianz Polska S.A., Interrisk S.A., Uniqa Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? S.A, Compensa Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? S.A, MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpiecze? S.A, TU Allianz ?ycie Polska SA, AXA ?ycie TU SA, Generali ?ycie TU SA
