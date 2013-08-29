New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The Russian non-life insurance segment increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during the review period. The government has undertaken several initiatives to improve the legal environment which helped to increase the demand for insurance products. During 2011-2012, the government introduced two new mandatory insurance classes: hazardous industrial facilities insurance and carriers' liability insurance for underground railways. Over the forecast period industry growth will be driven by growing automobile and construction markets and the introduction of new mandatory insurance policies and an increase in FDI limits.
Key Highlights
- The Russian non-life insurance segment increased at a CAGR of 6.1% during the review period. The growth was led by government initiatives to improve the legal environment which helped to increase the demand for insurance products
- Motor insurance was the largest category in the non-life insurance segment, representing a share of 59.7% in 2012
- The government introduced two new mandatory insurance classes: hazardous industrial facilities insurance and carriers' liability insurance for underground railways
- Direct marketing was the largest distribution channel
- The Russian non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the ten-leading companies collectively accounting for 79.7% of the segment in 2011
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Russia:
- It provides historical values for Russia's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Russia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Russia for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Russia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Russian non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian non-life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rosgosstrakh (RGS), Sogaz Insurance Group, Ingosstrakh Insurance Company OJSC, Reso-Garantia - Company Overview, VSK Insurance, AlfaStrakhovanie, Soglasie Insurance Company, Allianz Rosno
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