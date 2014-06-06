Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Slovakia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

Non-life insurance is the second-largest segment in the industry, accounting for 42% of the total gross written premium in 2012. The motor insurance category is the largest in the segment. The category, particularly the motor hull sub-category, was adversely affected by intense competition during the review period. This resulted in a decline in premium rates and consequently, the gross written premium registered by the category declined during the review period. The adverse impact on the category was accentuated by a decline in the number of new vehicle registrations. The number declined from 102,378 units in 2008 to 78,259 units in 2012 - the number increased from 73,856 in 2010 to 78,259 units in 2012. Premium rates are expected to remain pressured for the first two quarters of 2014. The motor insurance category will be helped by an increase in the number of new vehicle registrations over the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Slovakia:

It provides historical values for Slovakia's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categiories in Slovakia's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Slovakia.

Using Porter's industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Slovakia for the non-life insurance segment.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Slovakia and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Slovakia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Slovak non-life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Slovak non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Slovak insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Non-life insurance is the second-largest segment in the industry, accounting for 42% of the total gross written premium in 2012.

The car manufacturing industry is the key to Slovakia's economy. In 2012, Slovakia registered the highest car output per capita globally.

There has been a rise in the amount of fraud registered by the non-life segment. Around 20% of all claim payments in the country in 2012 were estimated to involve some fraudulent representation.

The motor insurance category is the largest in the segment. The category, particularly the motor hull sub-category, was adversely affected by intense competition during the review period.

The non-life segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading life insurers accounting for 97.5% of the segment's written premiums in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



Allianz-Slovensk Pois?ov?a, AS

Kooperativa Pois?ov?a, AS, VIG

Generali Slovensko Pois?ov?a, AS

Uniqa Pois?ov?a, AS

Komunlna Pois?ov?a, AS, VIG

Union Pois?ov?a, AS

?SOB Pois?ov?a, AS

Wstenrot Pois?ov?a, AS

Axa poji?ovna, A.S.

Pois?ov?a Cardif Slovakia, AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156883/non-life-insurance-in-slovakia-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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