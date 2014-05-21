New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Non-Life Insurance in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Non-life insurance was the largest segment in the Slovenian insurance industry in 2012, contributing 42.3% of the overall industry's written premium share. The segment registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% during the review period (2008-2012), representative of an annual decline of -3.7%. The decline was primarily due to the fall in demand for automobiles as a result of the eurozone crisis. However, the segment received a stimulus due to the growing awareness for property insurance and the absence of natural disasters during the review period. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), government measures, such as privatization and labor reforms to provide easy and cheap labor to companies, aim to increase employment and support businesses. Recovery from the eurozone's sovereign debt crisis, reduced real estate prices and further measures by the government to support the country's economy are all expected to encourage the segment to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
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Report Highlights
- Non-life insurance was the largest segment in the Slovenian insurance industry in 2012, contributing 42.3% of the overall industry's written premium share.
- To avoid a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union (EU), the government of Slovenia approved the privatization of 15 state-owned companies in various industries, particularly producers of exported products, by the end of June 2013.
- The Slovenian National Assembly passed the labor market reforms in March 2013, to facilitate foreign participation in the country.
- The automotive industry is a traditional industry in Slovenia, and primarily focuses on vehicle manufacturing. However, low domestic demand forces manufacturers to sell in foreign markets, especially in Europe.
- Recovery from the global financial crisis, reduced real estate prices and further measures by the government to support the country's economy are all expected to encourage the segment to post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.8%.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Slovenia:
- It provides historical values for Slovenia's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and projected figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Slovenia's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Slovenia.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Triglav Insurance Company, Maribor Insurance Company, Adriatic Slovenica, Tilia Insurance Company, Generali Insurance Company, SID - Prva Kreditna Insurance Company, Grawe Insurance Company, Merkur Insurance Company, NLB Vita, Vzajemna
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