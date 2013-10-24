Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The Czech Republic's economy remained under pressure during the review period due to the global financial and Eurozone crises. GDP at constant prices fell slightly during the review period, at a CAGR of -0.4%. However, GDP is expected to recover and post a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. This is expected to increase consumer disposable incomes, which will have a positive impact on the non-life segment. The value of the Czech non-life insurance segment declined at a review-period CAGR of -0.9%. This decline was due to the country's falling economic growth impacted by the global financial and Eurozone debt crises, and the falling penetration of non-life insurance products.
Key Highlights
- The country's non-life segment declined from at a CAGR of -0.9% during the review period.
- Non-life insurance was the largest segment, accounting for 47.7% of the industry's written premiums in 2012.
- Floods in May and June 2013 prompted the evacuation of almost 20,000 people and cost billions of Czech Koruna. These incidents are expected to encourage the country's property and casualty insurers to develop their insurance schemes, making them more effective and less expensive. The Czech government is also playing an active role in increasing the cover of insurance schemes.
- The Czech government, Czech National Bank and the EU are planning to implement Solvency II in 2015, and companies operating in the country are preparing for new risk systems
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in the Czech Republic:
- It provides historical values for the Czech Republic's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech Republic's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in the Czech Republic
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in the Czech Republic, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Czech non-life insurance market and each sector within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CP (Ceska pojistovna), Koop (Kooperative pojistovna), Allianz, GP (Generali pojistovna), CPP (Ceska Podnikatelska), CSOBP, Uniqa, Cardif, PCS (Pojistovna Ceske Sporitenly), Slavia
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