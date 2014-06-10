Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

As a result of the global financial and eurozone debt crises, the Czech Republics economy was under significant pressure during the review period (2009-2013). However, stability is projected for the forecast period (2013-2018), which will have positive impact on the growth of the non-life segment. The segments gross written premium declined at a CAGR of -0.3%. This was due to the countrys weak economic growth and a decline in the penetration of non-life insurance products. Despite this, the motor insurance category was the largest in the non-life segment, and accounted for 46.4% of the total non-life gross written premium value in 2013. The category declined at a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period, due to a fall in premium prices as a result of the economic downturn and a fall in the average price of new cars.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in the Czech Republic:

It provides historical values for the Czech Republics non-life insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categiories in the Czech Republics non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in the Czech Republic.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the non-life insurance segment.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic, and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in the Czech Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Czech non-life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Despite this, the motor insurance category was the largest in the non-life segment, and accounted for 46.4% of the total non-life gross written premium value in 2013.

The number of new motor insurance policies grew during the review period due to a rise in automobile sales.

Property insurance is the second-largest category in the non-life segment, accounted for 35.7% of the total non-life written premiums value in 2013.

In 2013, agencies accounted 40.0% of the non-life gross written premium generated through new business.

The Czech non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading companies collectively accounting for a 93.3% share of the segments gross written premium in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



?esk Poji?ovna AS

Kooperativa Poji?ovna AS

Allianz Poji?ovna AS

Generali Poji?ovna AS

?esk Podnikatelsk Poji?ovna

CSOB Poji?ovna AS

Uniqa Poji?ovna

Poji?ovna Cardif Pro Vita

Axa Zivotni Poji?ovna

Slavia Poji?ovna AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156851/non-life-insurance-in-the-czech-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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