"Non-Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The Dutch non-life insurance segment is mature and considered one of the ten largest in the world in terms of gross written premium. The Netherlands non-life insurance segment is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of more than 174 insurers supplying a variety of products. Due to the impact of the global financial crisis, the non-life segment's growth was almost stagnant during 2008-2010. Prior to the global financial crisis of 2008, which led to a period of economic deceleration in the Netherlands, leading non-life insurance companies were engaged in pricing competition in order to gain market share.
Key Highlights
- Non-life insurers are now focusing on reducing costs and improving efficiency to generate sufficient profit margins. Disciplined underwriting, lower expense bases (including reduced staff headcounts) and cost-effective sales platforms remain crucial success factors.
- Due to factors such as the global financial crisis, the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone and direct competition between banks and insurance companies in savings products, the value of the Dutch life insurance segment declined continuously during the review period.
- Due to the implementation of Solvency II legislation, the Dutch non-life insurance segment is expected to experience further consolidation with an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity over the forecast period.
- The Netherlands non-life insurance segment is highly competitive and firms employ a combination of distribution channels to maximize revenues. Insurance brokers were the second-largest distributor of non-life products in the Netherlands during the review period.
- Considering the fast-changing industry dynamics, insurers are increasingly focusing on cost control measures and economies of scale. Direct marketing is expected to remain the most popular channel, followed by bancassurance and brokers.
- The non-life insurance segment is highly competitive with the presence of around 174 primary insurers. Interpolis Schade N.V. was the leading non-life insurance company in the Dutch non-life insurance segment in 2010 followed by Achmea Schadeverzekeringen N.V. and ASR Schadeverzekering N.V.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in the Netherlands:
- It provides historical values for the Netherlands non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Netherlands non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Interpolis Schade N.V., Achmea Schadeverzekeringen N.V., ASR Schadeverzekering N.V., Delta Lloyd Schadeverzekering N.V., Atradius Credit Insurance N.V., Amlin Corporate Insurance N.V., Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij N.V., REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V., Allianz Nederland Schadeverzekering N.V., Menzis N.V.
