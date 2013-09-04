Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The UK is the seventh-largest economy in the world. The global financial and eurozone debt crises led to a decline in the countrys economic growth, which impacted the demand for insurance products. The UK insurance industry, the third-largest globally, decreased at a CAGR of -2.1% during the review period (2008-2012). Growing vehicles sales, and increased construction and travel activities related to the Olympic Games in London 2012 supported the growth of the non-life insurance segment. Sustained demand for compulsory insurance products such as motor insurance also added to the growth. The countrys non-life segment increased at a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), stable economic growth, increasing vehicle sales and improvement in the property market will drive growth. However, increasing competition and rising claims rates, along with delays in the implementation of Solvency II, remain key challenges facing the segment.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in the United Kingdom:

It provides historical values for the United Kingdoms non-life insurance market for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the United Kingdoms non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in the United Kingdom

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the United Kingdom for the non-life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in the United Kingdom and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in the United Kingdom, and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the UK non-life insurance market and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the UK non-life insurance market

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the UK insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The non-life segment is mature and is ranked the third-largest in Europe in terms of gross written premium.

The countrys non-life segment increased at a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

Growing vehicles sales, and increased construction and travel activities related to the Olympic Games in London 2012 supported the growth of the non-life insurance segment.

During 2012, heavy rainfall in June and July led to upward pressure on property insurance prices.

The main distribution channels for non-life products are brokers, direct marketing and bancassurance. These channels accounted for 83.9% of total commission paid for the non-life segment in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



Aviva

Direct Line Group

RSA Group

Axa

Zurich Insurance

AIG

Allianz

Ageas

Bupa

Liverpool Victoria



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140644/non-life-insurance-in-the-united-kingdom-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html