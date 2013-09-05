Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Non-Life Insurance in Turkey, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

Turkish economy is the 16th-largest, and among the fastest-growing, in the world. Led by sustained economic growth, the countrys insurance industrys gross written premium registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the review period (2008-2012).Non-life was the largest segment in the Turkish insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 67.2% of the total gross written premium. Increasing investment in infrastructure by the government through its Vision 2023 program, improvement in the European business environment, and a low penetration rate are expected to support growth over the forecast period (2013-2017).



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Turkey:

It provides historical values for Turkeys non-life insurance segment for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Turkeys non-life insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Turkey

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Turkey for the non-life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Turkey and its growth prospects

It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Turkey, and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish non-life insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Turkish non-life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Turkish insurance industry and its impact on companies and the segment's future



Key Highlights

The Turkish non-life segment gross written premium increased at a review-period CAGR of 11.3%, from TRY8.4 billion (US$6.5 billion) in 2008 to TRY12.8 billion (US$7.7 billion) in 2012.

The non-life segment accounted for the largest share of the industrys gross written premiums with 67.2% in 2012.

Over the forecast period, the non-life segment is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8%, to rise to TRY20.5 billion (US$12.3 billion) by 2017.

Agencies and brokers collectively accounted for 79% of the new business premiums generated in the non-life segment in 2012.

Mandatory insurance products will provide sustainability to the growth. Furthermore, the low insurance penetration rate of 0.90% will attract investment from insurers.



Companies Mentioned



Axa Sigorta A?

Anadolu Sigorta A?

AK Sigorata A?

Allianz Sigorta A?

Yap? Kredi Sigorta A?

Gunes Sigorta A?

Groupama Sigorta

Eureko Sigorta

Ergo Sigorta A?

Mapfre Genel Sigorta A?



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140640/non-life-insurance-in-turkey-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html