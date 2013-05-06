Non-Life Insurance Investments in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook - New Market Report

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for investments. 'Non-Life Insurance Investments in Lithuania to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Lithuanian non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for investments in the non-life insurance industry in Lithuania for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering investments in Lithuania
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on government securities, corporate bonds, investment funds, cash in bank/hand, other investments and total investment income
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance Investments in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Investments in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Investments in Slovenia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Investments in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Investments in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Investments in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Investments in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Investments in Estonia to 2017: Market Databook
- Non-Life Insurance Investments in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook
- Life Insurance Investments in Latvia to 2017: Market Databook